Weir breaks age barrier in Scotland stalemate

Weir, who took the Euro honour from former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus, who was 39 when he played in the 2000 tournament, had something of an easy ride in his 65th international having made his debut 13 years ago and briefly retired in 2002.

Scotland, who beat Lithuania home and away in qualifying for Euro 2008, had much the best of the first half of the Group I clash but, as so often in recent years, they looked short of firepower.

They continued to take the game to the home side after the break, earning but wasting a series of free-kicks from a tough-tackling Lithuanian side who seemed content to frustrate them and hold on for a point.

With world and European champions Spain the hot favourites in the group, Lithuania visit Czech Republic while Scotland host Liechtenstein in their next games on Tuesday.

