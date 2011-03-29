Welbeck targets England appearance

The on-loan Sunderland forward, who scored for the under-21s against Denmark on Thursday, replaces Tottenham Hotspur's Aaron Lennon who withdrew from the squad with a hamstring problem.

The 20-year-old has scored six Premier League goals this season after joining Sunderland on loan from Manchester United in August.

If Welbeck plays against Ghana he will be part of a much-changed team from the one that beat Wales 2-0 in Saturday's Euro 2012 Group G qualifier, with England manager Fabio Capello expected to make at least seven changes.

Gareth Barry will come into the team as captain and takes the armband from John Terry who was one of five players released from the squad.

Capello said on Monday he would start with Liverpool striker Andy Carroll, Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart and Everton's Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Bolton's Gary Cahill in defence.