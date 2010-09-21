Wenger admits FA charge

The 60-year-old Frenchman accepted the standard sanction of a one match ban and an 8,000 pounds fine, the FA said in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

"The ban will be served with immediate effect," the statement confirmed.

Wenger was cited after reacting angrily when Sunderland striker Darren Bent scored in the fifth minute of additional time to force a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The fourth official's display board had indicated a minimum of four minutes additional time would be played.

Wenger angrily remonstrated with match officials, furious over the time added on by referee Phil Dowd.

Bent's goal, with the last kick of the Premier League game, cancelled out Cesc Fabregas's first-half effort and denied Arsenal the chance of going top of the table.

