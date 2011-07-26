Wenger backs plans for technology

Trials surrounding the technology were reopened by FIFA President Sepp Blatter after last year's World Cup, during which England's Frank Lampard was denied a clear goal against Germany.

"You want it so you have a better chance to make the right decisions," Wenger said on the club's website.

"You know it could be a help for the referees. The more help they get, the more decisions they get right. If out of 100 decisions they get 95 right instead of 85, you have to use technology.

"To reduce the number of mistakes as much as possible, I'm happy you can use it. And I would like to use it for more than goal-line [incidents], but it's a first step," he added.

Wenger's backing follows an announcement by Premier League Chief Executive Richard Scudamore that the start of the 2012/13 season was a "realistic aim" now that FIFA were "constructively engaged" in the debate surrounding the technology.

Arsenal open their new season at Newcastle United on August 13.