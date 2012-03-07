Wenger charged with improper conduct

Wenger, who is now facing the possibility of his third UEFA touchline ban in a year, accused referee Damir Skomina of awarding their opponents too many free kicks in Arsenal's 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Wenger confronted the Slovenian official at the end of a disappointing night when Arsenal were eliminated 4-3 on aggregate despite their emphatic victory at Emirates Stadium.

The case will be heard on March 29 by UEFA'S control and disciplinary body.

Wenger was hit with a one-match ban by European football's governing body for berating Swiss referee Massimo Busacca following his team's Champions League last-16 exit to Barcelona last March.

He was then handed a further two-match touchline suspension for violating that ban by communicating with the Arsenal bench from the stands during a play-off tie against Udinese earlier this season.