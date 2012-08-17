Wenger concedes Song could be sold

The Cameroon international has been attracting interest from Barcelona, as the Catalan giants look to bolster their midfield reinforcements.

Song proved a creative influence for the Gunners last season, setting up 14 goals in all competitions as the North London secured a 3rd place finish.

Wenger is not short of midfield options should the 24-year-old leave for Spain, with Abou Diaby and Jack Wilshere both closing in on a return to fitness.

However, the Arsenal boss will be keen to replace the midfielder, who has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for the club since his arrival from Bastia in 2005.

When asked whether Song could be sold and a midfielder brought in, Wenger said: "Both could happen, but my focus is on the Sunderland game.



"Midfield is an area where we have much more freedom to make decisions."



Real Madrid’s Nuri Sahin has been linked with a possible switch to Emirates Stadium and Wenger confirmed there is just one player he is pursuing before the close of the transfer window this month.



"He is one of the players we are following," he added.