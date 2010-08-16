Wenger defends 'tired' Arshavin

The Russian star failed to match his previous heroics at Anfield, having scored five goals in his two previous visits to the famous Merseyside stadium.

GEAR:Get a Premier League shirt

Arshavin’s performance may have left some pundits and fans disappointed, but Wenger defended the 29-year-old, explaining that he was suffering from having cross Europe to play for his country against Bulgaria in midweek.

"I felt he worked hard but he was a bit tired from the international game in midweek. He traveled to Russia and came back on Thursday,” Wenger explained to the club’s official website.

“He tried to push himself. Glen Johnson played well against him and he is the kind of player who can always create something special. But it was a difficult game for him."

Arshavin arrived at Emirates Stadium in January 2009 in a £15 million move from Zenit St Petersburg, and has since become a key figure in the Arsenal attack, scoring 18 goals in his 58 competitive appearances, providing a further 18 assists.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums