Wenger reluctant to risk Wilshere in FA Cup

The 21-year-old has been in great from since returning from a serious ankle problem and shone for England against Brazil in last week's friendly international at Wembley.

However, manager Arsene Wenger is wary of pushing Wilshere too hard after he suffered a minor thigh injury against Sunderland in the Premier League last weekend.

"I will not take a risk," Wenger said on Friday. "[That is because I have] the rest of the season in mind and what happened to him before."

Defender Laurent Koscielny is also a doubt for the fifth round Cup tie against Championship side Blackburn because of a calf problem.

"Wilshere and Koscielny have a test this morning and Thomas Vermaelen should be back. He has a definite test today," Wenger said. "We have plenty of people in training today who have a test and we'll see how well they come out of it."

Arsenal face Bayern on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their last 16 tie.