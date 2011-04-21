Wenger slams magazine over Cesc story

The magazine quoted Spanish star Fabregas criticising the team's philosophy and direction of the club following the Gunners' recent dip in form.

In the space of a few weeks, Arsenal exited the Champions League to Barcelona and FA Cup to Manchester United, as well as losing the League Cup Final to strugglers Birmingham City and falling behind leaders Manchester United in the Premier League title race.

However, after Arsenal’s entertaining 3-3 draw with rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, Wenger has questioned the truth behind the story and admitted that the club are upset by the latest rumours that puts Wenger's leadership under more scrutiny.

"Cesc's article bothers me. And I will tell you why, because this was an article organised by the club with a check view after (the) article," Wenger said.

"Not only did the author not respect the agreement, but also he did twist completely the article and we are really upset about it.

"In no way was it an attack on me. I know Cesc well enough and I don't think I need to say much more.”

