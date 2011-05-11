Werder ditch Jensen after critical comments

"There was a discussion between him and coach Thomas Schaaf this morning and he has been released with immediate effect," sports director Klaus Allofs said in a statement.

"He does not play any role in our planning any more."

Jensen, who joined Werder in 2004, was angry after being left out of the squad for the win against champions Borussia Dortmund that made sure they would stay up, saying "after seven years at the club I had expected more respect."