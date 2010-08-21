Werder sign Brazilian Wesley
By app
BERLIN - Werder Bremen have agreed to sign versatile midfielder Wesley from Brazilian club Santos on a four- year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday.
The move comes just days after Werder, who are on course to qualify for the Champions League group stage after beating Italy's Sampdoria 3-1 in the first leg of a play-off on Wednesday, sold playmaker Mesut Ozil to Real Madrid.
"It was my dream to play in a top league and so I am delighted that it worked out with Werder," the 23-year-old said in a brief statement on the club's website.
Werder said Santos gave them approval to complete the transfer late on Friday and the player's contract would run until 2014.
