Werder sign Brazilian Wesley

The move comes just days after Werder, who are on course to qualify for the Champions League group stage after beating Italy's Sampdoria 3-1 in the first leg of a play-off on Wednesday, sold playmaker Mesut Ozil to Real Madrid.

"It was my dream to play in a top league and so I am delighted that it worked out with Werder," the 23-year-old said in a brief statement on the club's website.

Werder said Santos gave them approval to complete the transfer late on Friday and the player's contract would run until 2014.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums