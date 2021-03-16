We're focused on reaching the Caf Champions League quarter-finals – Chiefs defender Mphahlele

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says his team are focused on reaching the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League, with Tuesday’s Group C match away at Petro Atletico de Luanda one of the most crucial of their careers.

Chiefs face Petro Atletico at 11 November Stadium, and will be hoping that group-leaders Wydad Casablanca beat Hoyoya AC away in Guinea on the same day which would allow Chiefs to sneak into second spot.

Gavin Hunt’s charges currently sit third on the table with four points, level with Horoya and, according to Mphahlele, Chiefs know what is at stake.

'If you look at us, there are only two competitions left [to play for] which is the PSL and the Champions League, so this game is very important. It is the biggest game of our careers, the biggest game for the club,' Mphahlele told Chiefs’ media.

'We have to know what our competitors are doing. Obviously we follow them and I personally put Horoya, Wydad and Petro as my favourites on my app so that I know what happens in their local leagues and Champions League. It’s important that we keep tabs on these teams so that we know where they are and what’s happening.

'We are hoping that Horoya drop points so that we can capitalise on that. But the most important thing is that we focus on ourselves and get the results and try to qualify for the quarter-finals of this competition. It is going to be very important for the club and for us as players.

'We have prepared well and we are looking forward to the game in Luanda. We know it is going to be very difficult,' continued Mphahlele.

'These Champions League teams play different football, especially when they are at home.

'The Petro we played in Johannesburg we should forget about it, we expect a different team altogether. We have analysed them, we have tried to break down their strong points. We have actually planned on how we can execute our chances and try to destabilise them.

'We know they are going come all out because they need to win. The coach has put up a good gameplan and we just have to follow that and execute it.

'But the most important thing tomorrow [Tuesday] is to get three points so that we can go on seven points; that will make our chances of going to the next round of this competition bright. We have prepared well but we only show that on the pitch.'