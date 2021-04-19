'We're very confident when we're playing at Orlando' - Pule

Orlando Pirates forward Vincent Pule says his side showed real character to fight back and secure maximum points against Maritzburg United on Sunday.

Pule came off the bench to score a second half brace to inspire his side to a 2-0 victory over the Team fo Choice ate the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The Buccaneers have now extended their unbeaten run at home to 21 games across all competitions, with their last defeat coming in the form of a penalty shootout against Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup in February 2020.

The 29-year-old admits that his side are 'very confident' when they play at home and has labelled his side a 'bunch of winners' after returning to winning ways.

'When you're sitting there on the bench, you have to focus on the game and look at the spaces. Tactically it was a very difficult game, they were very good in the first half,' Pule told the club's media channel after the match.

'But we have a bunch of winners and we had to come back. We showed character and scored two goals and won the game.

'At home we are unbeaten for a long time, I think we are very confident when we're playing here at Orlando.

'We knew it was going to be a difficult game, they were pushing us all over, but we have a good group of guys and we have character, so we won the game.'