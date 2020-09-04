West Brom complete permanent signing of Grady Diangana from West Ham

West Brom have completed the permanent signing of winger Grady Diangana from West Ham.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at the Hawthorns as Slaven Bilic’s side sealed promotion to the Premier League and has returned on a five-year deal.

Diangana scored eight goals in 30 appearances for the Baggies and the England Under-21 international is excited to make his mark in the top flight.

“I know I can bring more to the game and to the team,” he said.

“I’m still young and last year was like my first season in senior football. I feel I am only going to get better.

“And I believe in the style of football we play under Slaven. I think we will be suited for the challenge ahead because if you can’t keep the ball in the Premier League it will be tough.

“We have the quality to do that and compete and if we go with the ambition of doing well and not just surviving we can exceed some people’s expectations.”