West Brom land Vela on loan
LONDON - Mexico international Carlos Vela joined West Bromwich Albion on loan from Premier League rivals Arsenal on Friday.
The 21-year-old striker will be at West Brom until the end of the season, the promoted club said on their website.
"Carlos has the potential to become a great player and it will hopefully be a win-win situation where we help him by giving him game-time while he helps us achieve our goal (of staying in the league)," said West Brom manager Roberto Di Matteo.
