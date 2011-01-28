Trending

West Brom land Vela on loan

By

LONDON - Mexico international Carlos Vela joined West Bromwich Albion on loan from Premier League rivals Arsenal on Friday.

The 21-year-old striker will be at West Brom until the end of the season, the promoted club said on their website.

"Carlos has the potential to become a great player and it will hopefully be a win-win situation where we help him by giving him game-time while he helps us achieve our goal (of staying in the league)," said West Brom manager Roberto Di Matteo.