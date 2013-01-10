West Brom reject QPR approach for Olsson
By app
West Bromwich Albion have turned down a bid for Sweden defender Jonas Olsson from the Premier League's basement side Queens Park Rangers, manager Steve Clarke said on Thursday.
Olsson, who joined West Brom in 2008, signed a four-year contract with the club in October, but British media reports say he is keen on a move to London for family reasons.
"We had a bid from QPR for Jonas Olsson. We rejected it and we don't encourage any more offers from anyone," Clarke said on West Brom's Twitter feed.
The 29-year-old centre-back has been one of West Brom's key performers this season. The Midlands club are seventh after 21 games.
