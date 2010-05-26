West Brom sign Steven Reid
By app
LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Premier League newcomers West Bromwich Albion have agreed a deal to sign Ireland international defender Steven Reid, the club said on Wednesday.
Reid spent two months on loan at the Midlands club last season, helping them to a second-place finish in the Championship behind Newcastle United.
"He made a big impact last season - both on and off the field," manager Roberto Di Matteo said on the club website.
"He was a consistent performer and also great in the dressing room. Reidy's a really positive character - and you can never have too many of those in your squad."
Reid, 29, will join on a Bosman free transfer on July 1 after completing a medical and signing a two-year contract.
