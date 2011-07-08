West Ham call on FIFA to ban Diamanti

The Italian international left West Ham to join Brescia last August for 2.2 million euros but the English Club, relegated from the Premier League last season, want him banned until the matter is settled.

"Due to the failure of Brescia to pay the latest instalment fee, West Ham have asked the FIGC to suspend the player's registration and requested that the national association and FIFA impose sporting sanctions until the matter is resolved," the club said in a statement on their website.

No-one from Brescia was immediately available to comment.

Diamanti, 28, spent just a season at West Ham after signing on a five-year contract from Livorno in August 2009, scoring seven league goals in 28 appearances.

He scored six goals in 31 appearances for Brescia last season and won his first Italy cap.

Like West Ham, Brescia ended the season relegated from the top flight.