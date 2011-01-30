West Ham capture Keane on loan
By app
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur have loaned Ireland striker Robbie Keane to the Premier League's bottom club West Ham United until the end of the season with an option for a permanent cross-London move, the clubs said on Sunday.
"I like him as a player but he's also a good character which we need, he's an intelligent player and one who can score goals," West Ham manager Avram Grant told Sky Sports.
Keane, who has also played for Inter Milan, Celtic and Leeds United in a much-travelled career, said: "I'm just happy to get back playing football again, it's frustrating sitting on the bench.
"It's a fantastic club with great tradition. They're not in the best position at the moment but I'm hopefully here to help the squad.
"If you look at how close it is you get a couple of results you move swiftly up the table."
Spurs also released wide man Jamie O'Hara, who has not played all season because of a back injury, on loan to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.