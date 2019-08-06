West Ham land teenage defender Goncalo Cardosa from Boavista
West Ham have signed teenage centre-back Goncalo Cardosa from Boavista.
The 18-year-old has joined the Hammers on a five-year contract for a reported fee in the region of £2.7million.
Cardosa, who becomes the club’s fifth signing of the summer, played 15 times for the Portuguese side last season after making his debut in October.
