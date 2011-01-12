West Ham seal loan deal for Bridge

The 30-year-old left-back, who has also played for Chelsea and Southampton, could make his debut at home to Arsenal on Saturday.

"It would be great to play a part in helping keep West Ham in the Premier League," Bridge told the club's website.

"It would be a great achievement. There is a lot of quality here and I know we can move up the table."

Bridge, who won 36 England caps, announced his international retirement in February.

West Ham prop up the league with 20 points from 22 games, although just two points separate the bottom seven sides.