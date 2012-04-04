Western Sydney to have new A-League team

The club will be funded from the A$8 million ($8.21 million) package announced by Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard for soccer development in Western Sydney.

"I'm delighted that the funding from the Gillard Government will help create a fertile environment for the new Hyundai A-League club in Western Sydney," FFA Chief Executive Ben Buckley said in a statement.

"Yes, it has taken time, but now the time is right. And I believe the model is right.

"From day one of its existence the new club will have a core focus on community engagement.

"The community will have a say in the culture, colours, name and logo of the new entity and we will explore a model that would allow for community ownership."

The decision to add a new club to the 10-team A-League comes after the FFA terminated the license of the Gold Coast United club in February in a row over a slogan on the team's shirt.