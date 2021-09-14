What is the Champions League anthem?

The Champions League anthem is one of the most iconic in football and was first used for the competition when it was established in 1992, following the rework of what was then the European Cup.

Taking inspiration from Italia 90 and Luciano Pavarotti's operatic rendition of Nessun Dorma, the Champions League theme was adapted from the classical piece Zadok the Priest, by George Frideric Handel.

English composer Tony Britten wrote the piece, which has two short verses and the chorus in its three-minute run-time. The lyrics are in UEFA's three official languages: English, French, and German. The chorus is set to the exclamations "Die Meister! Die Besten! Les grandes équipes! The champions!"

The anthem is played at the participating stadium of a game before the start of each Champions League match, in addition to the beginning and end of television broadcasts of the games.

What are the Champions League anthem lyrics?

Ce sont les meilleures équipes (these are the best teams)

Sie sind die allerbesten Mannschaften (these are the best teams)

The main event



Die Meister (the master)

Die Besten (the best)

Les grandes équipes (the best teams)

The champions



Une grande réunion (a big meeting)

Eine große sportliche Veranstaltung (A great sporting event)

The main event



Ils sont les meilleurs (they are the best)

Sie sind die Besten (they are the best)

These are the champions



Die Meister (the master)

Die Besten (the best)

Les grandes équipes (the best teams)

The champions

