What's important is that Lorch is available - Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has highlighted the importance of forward Thembinkosi Lorch returning this past weekend after a lay-off of almost three months.

Lorch’s absence has been a big talking point in recent weeks with the Pirates coaching staff seemingly unaware of when he would return.

Reports suggested that Lorch’s absence from the team was down to the forward handing in a transfer request, although the club were adamant that the player was injured.

The Bafana Bafana man, however, made his return in the last 13 minutes as the Buccaneers drew 1-1 with Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in their Caf Confederation Cup clash at Orlando Stadium this past Sunday.

Speaking to media after the match, Zinnbauer refused to commit on how soon Lorch will be ready to be in the starting lineup.

'Lorch, we are happy he is back. We know he was long, long time out and we have to see what happened after the game. Tomorrow, what’s happened, what is the pain and what is his feeling, and we prepare him for the next game. But I cannot say now if he is in the starting lineup or he is on the bench, but what is important for us first is he available and that is good for us,' said the coach.

Pirates will travel to Raja for the second leg clash in Morocco on Sunday looking to advance to the semi-finals of the continental competition.