Whelan plays down Rodallega exit talk

Colombia international Rodallega arrived in Lancashire in January 2009, and has since go on to become one of the Latics' key players, scoring 22 goals in his 89 Premier League outings for Roberto Martinez's side to date.

This form is said to have aroused the interest of several of the division's bigger sides - including Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but Whelan insists the player will not be sold, and will in fact be offered a new contract.

"We'll be talking to Hugo when he gets back from the Copa America," Whelan told the Wigan Evening Post.

"As far as I know he's happy here. We'd like him to stay.

"We've not had an offer in for Hugo, and I would imagine Roberto Martinez will be keen to get something sorted on that one.

"We do not want to be selling him though - absolutely not."

Wigan will be even more determined to hold on to Rodallega, having agreed to sell winger Charles N'Zogbia to Aston Villa earlier this week.