Who are the five players Molefi Ntseki call up?

Who are the five players Molefi Ntseki called up to beef up the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of crucial AFCON qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan this week.

The South African national team are set to play back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana on Thursday before jetting off to Sudan for the final match against Sudan in Khartoum on Sunday.

The likes of Lebohang Maboe and Thabiso Kutumela have been called up as replacements for injured Kermit Erasmus and Bradley Grobler, while Thabo Nodada, Mothobi Mvala and Vincent Pule were also added to the squad.

Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The in-form Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has excelled in his new role at his club has already managed to bag four goals and claimed three assists from 25 appearances across all competitions.

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

The Maritzburg United captain has been in fine form for the Team of Choice this campaign and has already contributed to nine goals from 21 appearances this season.

Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)

The Cape Town City captain is one of the most consistent performers in the PSL and has already contributed to six goals for the Citizens, assisting two and scoring four from 21 appearances.

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has been a vital member in his side this season since he joined from Highlands Park during the transfer window and has already featured 11 times and scored three goals.

Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates)

The Orlando Pirates forward has played a vital role for the Buccaneers this campaign, having already helped his side end their trophy drought after securing the MTN8 trophy, while also helping them on a domestic and continental front with his six goals from 26 appearances in all competitions.