Wickham relieved to seal Sunderland switch

The 18-year-old sealed his switch to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday afternoon, having been strongly linked with several other top flight sides including Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

And the former Ipswich Town starlet has revealed he had felt the pressure of being subjected to such intense speculation.

“It’s a relief to get it finished,” Wickham told the Shields Gazette.

“A weight has been lifted off my shoulders, and I can get on with playing football.

“I know where I’m going next season, and I’m looking forward to getting back to training and meeting the boys.

“The quicker I get to know the boys, and the quicker the bond builds up, then everything will run smoothly.”

Wickham scored 15 goals in 72 appearances for Ipswich.