Wife: Webb can't control his own kids

"I don't know how he does it. He can't take charge of his own children. I don't know how he manages it on a football pitch," the English referee's wife Kay told GMTV on Friday.

The couple have three children - Holly, eight, Jack, six, and Lucy, three.

Webb, 38, will be the first Englishman to referee the World Cup final since Jack Taylor in 1974 when he handles Sunday's game between Netherlands and Spain at Soccer City.

FIFA also announced on Thursday that fellow Britons Darren Cann and Michael Mullarkey will be his linesmen.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook