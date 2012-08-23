Wigan accept fifth Chelsea bid for Moses

The European champions have pursued the 21-year-old Nigerian since the end of last season and have finally been given permission by Wigan to talk to Moses.

"The club can confirm that after four unsuccessful bids from Chelsea for Victor Moses, a fifth bid has today finally met the valuation and terms set by Wigan Athletic and been accepted," Wigan said on their website.

Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo has already bought several attacking players in the close season including Brazilian Oscar, Belgium's Eden Hazard and Marko Marin from Germany.

The London club have won their opening two games of the season.