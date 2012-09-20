Wilkinson banned over Balotelli clash
By app
Stoke City defender Andy Wilkinson has been banned for three matches after accepting a charge of violent conduct during a Premier League game against Manchester City, the FA said its website on Thursday.
Wilkinson was involved in an incident with City striker Mario Balotelli during Saturday's match which was missed by the referee.
The Football Association took retrospective action against Wilkinson after reviewing video evidence.
