Wimbledon promoted to Football League

Top scorer and captain Danny Kedwell settled a tense Blue Square Bet Premier play-off final at Manchester City's Eastlands stadium by slotting in the decisive spot-kick. Wimbledon won the shootout 4-3 after a goalless draw over 120 compelling minutes.

AFC Wimbledon were formed after Wimbledon FC, who defied the odds more than 30 years ago by rising from minor league football to the top tier of the English game, were bought-out and relocated to Milton Keynes.

Wimbledon and their "Crazy Gang" of players such as Vinnie Jones, Dennis Wise and John Fashanu famously beat the then-dominant Liverpool to win the FA Cup in 1988, 14 years before the club disappeared.

AFC Wimbledon began life in the lower rungs of minor league football but still playing to sizeable crowds at their "home" stadium in the neighbouring London borough of Kingston before steadily climbing their way back up the football pyramid.

Luton, who were a Championship club as recently as 2007, will have to wait another season to attempt to regain their league status.

The club suffered successive relegations amid points deductions and financial strife to fall out of the Football League in 2009.