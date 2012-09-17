Witsel and Criscito missing for Malaga clash

Witsel, who joined the Russian champions for 40 million euros from Benfica just before the September 3 transfer deadline, has pulled a hamstring in training, a Zenit spokesman said on Monday.

Italy left-back Domenico Criscito, Russia midfielder Sergei Semak and Portugal international Danny will also miss the Group C opener in Spain.

Zenit's other high-profile acquisition, Brazil striker Hulk, is fit and should make his Champions League debut for the Russian club.

AC Milan host Belgian champions Anderlecht in the other Group C match on Tuesday.