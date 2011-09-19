Wolfsburg cancel contract of Friedrich

Friedrich, who has won 82 caps with Germany and signed for the 2009 champions last year, has played only 15 of 40 possible league games since joining after a string of injuries and a back operation forced him to take long breaks last season and in the current campaign.

"He came to us asking to end his contract," said team coach Felix Magath. "We regret this and wish him all the best in the future."

The 32-year-old Friedrich's contract ran until 2013.

Wolfsburg have had a rocky start to the season and lie in 14th spot on six points following their 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.