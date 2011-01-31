Wolfsburg capture Koo and Orozco

The 21-year-old Koo, who scored five goals in six games to help South Korea finish third at the Asian Cup which ended on Saturday, agreed to a contract until 2014 after joining from Jeju United. Orozco moves from Zulia FC and has signed a deal until 2015.

"They are both versatile midfielders with outstanding prospects," said team manager Dieter Hoeness. "Especially in midfield we need further support as the season so far has shown."

Wolfsburg, the 2009 Bundesliga champions, are in 12th place on 23 points, four points above the relegation spots.