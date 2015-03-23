Wolfsburg hit with DFB fine over smoke bombs
The German Football Association has hit Wolfsburg with a €6,000 fine for the actions of certain supporters in their match at Hannover on December 6.
Flares and smoke bombs were let off in the away end at the HDI Arena before kick-off in the Bundesliga encounter.
The DFB has taken a dim view of the incident and opted to sanction the club.
Wolfsburg, who won the contest 3-1, sit second in the Bundesliga 10 points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.
