Wolves sign Hull midfielder Hunt
By app
LONDON - Ireland midfielder Stephen Hunt has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Hull City for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday.
The 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Molineux club who said they had also made a bid for him in January.
"It's been a long time coming in terms of all the speculation," Hunt told the club website.
"Now it's done and I'm just looking forward to getting going and working with the manager and the players."
Hunt, who has 22 caps, is the second player to leave relegated Hull for Wolves after 23-year-old defender Steven Mouyokolo joined last week.
Wolves kick-off their season at home to Stoke City on August 14.
