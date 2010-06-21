Wolves sign Hull midfielder Hunt

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Molineux club who said they had also made a bid for him in January.

"It's been a long time coming in terms of all the speculation," Hunt told the club website.

"Now it's done and I'm just looking forward to getting going and working with the manager and the players."

Hunt, who has 22 caps, is the second player to leave relegated Hull for Wolves after 23-year-old defender Steven Mouyokolo joined last week.

Wolves kick-off their season at home to Stoke City on August 14.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook