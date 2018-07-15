World Cup final interrupted by pitch invaders

The World Cup final was interrupted on Sunday by four pitch invaders dressed in suits.

The intruders entered the field at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, causing a brief stoppage in the game between France and Croatia in the 52nd minute.

The quartet were allowed to high-five members of the French team before being accosted and unceremoniously dragged off the playing surface.

Russian protest group Pussy Riot quickly claimed responsibility in a tweet which read: "Right now, there are four members of the band in the World Cup final."