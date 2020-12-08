World Cup hosts Qatar to join European qualifying Group A

World Cup hosts Qatar will join European qualifying Group A, European football’s governing body UEFA has announced.

Qatar will play their ‘home’ matches in Europe and as hosts have already qualified for the 2022 tournament, so their results will not count towards qualification.

Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

“UEFA has invited the Qatar national team – the reigning champions of Asia – to prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2022,” UEFA said.

“Qatar will join Group A, alongside Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.”