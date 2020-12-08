World Cup hosts Qatar to join European qualifying Group A
By PA Staff
World Cup hosts Qatar will join European qualifying Group A, European football’s governing body UEFA has announced.
Qatar will play their ‘home’ matches in Europe and as hosts have already qualified for the 2022 tournament, so their results will not count towards qualification.
“UEFA has invited the Qatar national team – the reigning champions of Asia – to prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2022,” UEFA said.
“Qatar will join Group A, alongside Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.