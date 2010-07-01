Trending

World Cup referees: Quarter-finals

JOHANNESBURG - List of referees for the quarter-final matches at the World Cup.

Friday July 2

Netherlands v Brazil

Referee: Yuichi Nishimura (Japan) assistants: Toru Sagara (Japan) and Jeong Hae-sang (South Korea), fourth official: Khalil Al-Ghamdi.

Uruguay v Ghana

Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal), assistants: Jose Cardinal (Portugal) and Bertino Miranda (Portugal), fourth official: Alberto Undiano (Spain)

Saturday July 3

Argentina v Germany

Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (Uzbekistan) assistants: Rafael Ilyasov (Uzbekistan) and Bakhadyr Kochkarov (Kyrgyzstan), fourth official: Jerome Damon (South Africa)

Paraguay v Spain

Referee: Carlos Batres (Guatemala), assistants: Leonel Leal (Costa Rica) and Carlos Pastrana (Honduras), fourth official: Benito Archundia (Mexico)

