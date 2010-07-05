World Cup referees: Semi-finals
By app
JOHANNESBURG - Referees for the World Cup semi-finals.
Tuesday July 6
Uruguay v Netherlands
Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (Uzbekistan) assistants: Rafael Ilyasov (Uzbekistan) and Bakhadyr Kochkarov (Kyrgyzstan), fourth official: Yuichi Nishimura (Japan)
Wednesday July 7
Germany v Spain
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary), assistants: Gabor Eros (Hungary) and Tibor Vamos (Hungary), fourth official: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium)
