World Cup referees: Semi-finals

JOHANNESBURG - Referees for the World Cup semi-finals.

Tuesday July 6

Uruguay v Netherlands

Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (Uzbekistan) assistants: Rafael Ilyasov (Uzbekistan) and Bakhadyr Kochkarov (Kyrgyzstan), fourth official: Yuichi Nishimura (Japan)

Wednesday July 7

Germany v Spain

Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary), assistants: Gabor Eros (Hungary) and Tibor Vamos (Hungary), fourth official: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium)

