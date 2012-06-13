Wounded Zlatan not in doubt for England date

Ibrahimovic, who scored in Sweden's 2-1 defeat by Ukraine in their opening game, took part in the squad's warm-up but sat out the rest of the training session on Wednesday to protect a bruised left thigh.

"He got a hit against Ukraine, but it's absolutely no problem for the match against England," Hultman told reporters.

"We decided he would play some part as it was a public training today, but then that he would do his rehab and go to the gym in the hotel in the afternoon".

Around 5,000 Swedish fans turned up to watch their side train in blazing sunshine.