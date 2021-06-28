Wydad coach: We were denied by Chiefs’ unbelievable defence

Wydad Casablanca coach Faouzi Benzarti lauds Kaizer Chiefs' "unbelievable" defence during their Caf Champions League semi-final second leg at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Moroccan side were eliminated from the continental competition after conceding a 1-0 aggregate defeat at the hands of Amakhosi, who earned a historic spot in the Caf Champions League final at the Moroccans’ expense.

In the first leg Chiefs came out victorious at the Stade Mohamed V after Samir Nurkovic scored the only goal of the game before the two teams played out to a goalless draw at the FNB Stadium in the return leg to ensure Chiefs' place in the final.

The Wydad mentor admits that he is disappointed that Amakhosi prevented them from moving on to the next round and deprived them of playing in the final at their home ground in Casablanca.

"It was the same as the first game. We played well, dominated the game for 90 minutes, created most of the chances and Kaizer Chiefs did not have any chances basically," Benzarti was quoted on the Kaizer Chiefs official website.

"But I would like to congratulate Kaizer Chiefs on reaching the final. We had the same players, with the same charisma who have scored the most goals in the Moroccan league. We just needed a player to put that last ball into the net.

"Our players tried their best, but we just could not get there, and we were denied by Kaizer Chiefs’ unbelievable defence,” Benzarti said after the game."

He added: "We had the chances to make a difference. We did what we were supposed to, we just lacked that one goal. Football is a game to watch and enjoy. You get defence and attack.

"Kaizer Chiefs defended very well. I always try and make football as enjoyable as possible, but in football there is always one winner and one loser. Congratulations again to Kaizer Chiefs and good luck in the final.”