Xavi targeting Valencia return

The Spain international picked up a minor strain in his left leg in Sunday's game against Athletic Bilbao and medical staff said on Tuesday he would be out for seven to 10 days.

"We'll see how it develops but in principle I could be fit for the Valencia game," Xavi told a news conference on Wednesday.

"These are feelings you have yourself," he added. "Last year I played with a similar injury but each person has their own sensations, if they feel mentally prepared."

Barca need to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Arsenal if they are to progress to the quarter-finals.