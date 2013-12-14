Yakin: No comment on Lazio speculation

Vladimir Petkovic is expected to leave his Lazio post to take over the Switzerland national team after the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Reports in Italy have suggested Yakin may be the man to replace Petkovic, but the 39-year-old was unwilling to respond.

"I have heard a few things," he told srf.ch.

"But I do not want to comment out of respect for Basel.

"They are my club and I want to do well with them."