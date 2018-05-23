Yan Dhanda leaves Liverpool for Swansea
Yan Dhanda has left Premier League side Liverpool to join Swansea City of the Championship, the teenager hopeful of first-team football.
Swansea City have completed the signing of Yan Dhanda, the teenager joining the relegated club from Champions League finalists Liverpool.
Dhanda, a 19-year-old forward who has represented England at youth level, has signed a two-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.
"I wasn't really getting a chance at Liverpool and I wanted to come somewhere where I hope I will have a better chance to play in the first team," said Dhanda of joining the managerless Championship outfit. "I want to show what I can do."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.