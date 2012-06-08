Yaya Toure cleared to face Morocco

Saturday's match will mark the midfielder's first appearance since he limped off with a hamstring injury during Manchester City's dramatic Premier League-winning final day victory over Queen's Park Rangers on May 13.

Toure travelled as part of a 23-man squad to Morocco for the Group C game, which comes a week after the Ivorians began their bid for a third successive World Cup finals appearance by beating Tanzania 2-0 in Abidjan.

Toure missed that match and a warm-up international against Mali in France a week earlier.

Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw by Gambia in their opening group fixture last weekend.