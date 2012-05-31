Young Boys turn to Rueda to end wait for title

Rueda, who has limited experience as a top-flight coach was presented on Thursday as the replacement for Christian Gross, who was fired after a series of disappointing results in April.

A former defender who played five times for Switzerland, Rueda was previously coach of Lausanne Sport for two seasons.

He led them out of the second division in 2010/11, when they also took part in the Europa League as the Swiss Cup representatives, although they struggled this season and finished seventh in the 10-team table.

Young Boys, European Cup semi-finalists in 1959, last won the Swiss title in 1986 although they finished as league runners-up for three years in a row between 2008 and 2010.