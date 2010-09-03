Zaccheroni joins Japan 2022 bid team

The Italian was unveiled earlier this week after a lengthy search to find a replacement for Takeshi Okada, who took the Blue Samurai to the last 16 of this year's World Cup.

"The 2002 World Cup (co-hosted by Japan and South Korea) was a fantastic tournament," said Zaccheroni.

"The level of organisation and the passion of the fans were quite exceptional. A World Cup hosted by Japan in 2022 would be something... truly special."

Japan is competing against with United States as well as South Korea, Qatar and Australia for the right to host the 2022 tournament. The 2018 finals are expected to go to Europe.

The 2018 and 2022 hosts will be announced by FIFA in Zurich on December 2.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums