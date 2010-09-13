Zamora has successful surgery

The 29-year-old suffered the injury during Saturday's 2-1 league win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage.

"The operation was viewed as successful by the surgeon and the fracture to the fibula was repaired, ligament damage was also discovered and repaired during the operation," the club said in a statement on their website.

Fulham manager Mark Hughes said Zamora, who signed a new four-year contract with the West London team on Friday, would be ruled out for at least four months.

