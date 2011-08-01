Zaragoza set to sign Benfica keeper Roberto

Benfica said on their website a transfer fee of 8.6 million euros had been agreed for the keeper who joined the club in June 2010 from Atletico Madrid for 8.5 million euros.

The 25-year-old's single season at the Portuguese club was marked by several high-profile mistakes in key matches as Benfica failed to retain their league title.

His chances of remaining at the club were damaged before the start of this season with the arrival of Brazilian keeper Artur from Europa League finalists Braga and Portugal keeper Eduardo from Serie A side Genoa.

The Spanish keeper previously spent six months on loan at La Liga club Real Zaragoza just before his move to Benfica.

Real Zaragoza avoided relegation from Spain's top division on the final day of last season and in June applied to the courts to go into voluntary administration to seek protection from creditors in a bid to sort out their finances.